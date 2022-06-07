Schroder Investment Management Group Has $42,000 Stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 65.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 372.0% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $329.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.25.

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $189.10 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $211.59 and its 200-day moving average is $235.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.27. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $180.30 and a twelve month high of $275.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $1.42. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

