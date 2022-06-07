Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 134.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 139.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 3,614.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 30.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSY stock opened at $35.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 125.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.36. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $71.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $275.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.65 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 55.22% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BSY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Bentley Systems from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Bentley Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bentley Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

In related news, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 144,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $6,309,807.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,285,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,597,065.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 130,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $5,406,896.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,386,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,946,054.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 592,577 shares of company stock worth $25,285,068. Insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

