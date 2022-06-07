Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Stake in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Ecopetrol by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,526,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,457,000 after buying an additional 506,857 shares during the period. Sagil Capital LLP boosted its position in Ecopetrol by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 1,238,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,969,000 after buying an additional 421,751 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Ecopetrol by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 403,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after buying an additional 27,909 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Ecopetrol during the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. 1.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ecopetrol in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ecopetrol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ecopetrol currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.73.

Shares of Ecopetrol stock opened at $17.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 1 year low of $12.42 and a 1 year high of $19.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.93 and a 200 day moving average of $15.58.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $1.379 per share. This is a positive change from Ecopetrol’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. Ecopetrol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.32%.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

