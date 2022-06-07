Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Stake in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 33.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 59,587 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 6.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 60.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 217,777 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 12.7% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,161,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,816,000 after purchasing an additional 29,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INN opened at $9.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $981.72 million, a PE ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.52. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94.

Summit Hotel Properties ( NYSE:INN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.28). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 9.56%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INN. TheStreet raised Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.08.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

