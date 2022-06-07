Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Stock Position in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Ecopetrol in the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Ecopetrol by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,526,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,457,000 after purchasing an additional 506,857 shares in the last quarter. Sagil Capital LLP raised its holdings in Ecopetrol by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 1,238,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,969,000 after purchasing an additional 421,751 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Ecopetrol by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 403,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 27,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Ecopetrol in the 4th quarter worth $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on EC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ecopetrol in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ecopetrol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.73.

NYSE:EC opened at $17.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.38. Ecopetrol S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $12.42 and a fifty-two week high of $19.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.58.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $1.379 per share. This is a positive change from Ecopetrol’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. Ecopetrol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.32%.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

