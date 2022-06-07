Schroder Investment Management Group Invests $94,000 in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Tilly’s by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 18,561 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its stake in Tilly’s by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 24,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 10,639 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tilly’s by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 193,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Khrom Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tilly’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $692,000. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

TLYS has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Tilly’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday. William Blair lowered shares of Tilly’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

TLYS stock opened at $7.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.53 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The firm has a market cap of $242.95 million, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.80.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Tilly’s had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 30.14%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, bikes, roller-skates, and equipment for snowboarding and surfing.

