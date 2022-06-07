Schroder Investment Management Group Makes New $45,000 Investment in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMEO. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Vimeo during the fourth quarter worth $140,572,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the fourth quarter valued at $105,117,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the fourth quarter valued at $43,716,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the fourth quarter valued at $36,475,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the fourth quarter valued at $35,604,000. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VMEO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vimeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded Vimeo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Vimeo from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Vimeo from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Vimeo from $36.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.13.

Shares of VMEO opened at $8.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a PE ratio of -16.57. Vimeo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $52.06.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $108.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.32 million. Vimeo had a negative return on equity of 16.66% and a negative net margin of 20.13%. As a group, analysts predict that Vimeo, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

