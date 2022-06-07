Schroder Investment Management Group Makes New $54,000 Investment in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 4th quarter worth about $2,407,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 530.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after buying an additional 76,005 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 594,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,751,000 after purchasing an additional 71,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 12,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

In related news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $70,917.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,896.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

EBS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.57.

Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $30.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.15. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.03.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $307.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.54 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emergent BioSolutions Profile (Get Rating)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.