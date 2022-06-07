Schroder Investment Management Group Makes New $94,000 Investment in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tilly’s by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,193,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,727,000 after buying an additional 91,176 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Tilly’s by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,705,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,893,000 after buying an additional 21,947 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Tilly’s by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,518,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,465,000 after buying an additional 24,788 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Tilly’s by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 849,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,902,000 after buying an additional 331,153 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tilly’s by 154.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,710,000 after buying an additional 377,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Shares of NYSE TLYS opened at $7.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.53 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.80. The stock has a market cap of $242.95 million, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.93.

Tilly’s ( NYSE:TLYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Tilly’s had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 30.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on TLYS. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. StockNews.com raised shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. William Blair lowered shares of Tilly’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Tilly’s Profile (Get Rating)

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, bikes, roller-skates, and equipment for snowboarding and surfing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.