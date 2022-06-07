Schroder Investment Management Group Makes New Investment in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 500 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BUD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 272.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 47,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 289,183 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $16,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 76.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 127,865 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $7,209,000 after acquiring an additional 55,534 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.4% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 16.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 55,271 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 7,802 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BUD. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €60.00 ($64.52) to €65.00 ($69.89) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €55.00 ($59.14) to €54.00 ($58.06) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €83.00 ($89.25) to €72.00 ($77.42) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €67.00 ($72.04) to €74.00 ($79.57) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.33.

Shares of BUD opened at $55.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $110.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $79.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.64.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.407 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

