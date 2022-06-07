Schroder Investment Management Group Makes New Investment in SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW)

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 1,266.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 105.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 409.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SilverBow Resources stock opened at $43.96 on Tuesday. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.75 and a 1 year high of $44.21. The firm has a market cap of $740.73 million, a PE ratio of -36.33 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.65.

In other SilverBow Resources news, COO Steven W. Adam sold 10,000 shares of SilverBow Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sean C. Woolverton sold 8,914 shares of SilverBow Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $268,133.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,914 shares of company stock valued at $1,765,833. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBOW. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of SilverBow Resources from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 1,416 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

