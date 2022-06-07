Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 2,399 Shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in RPT Realty were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in RPT Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,364,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,254,000 after acquiring an additional 44,355 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 34,483 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 17,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,198,000. 94.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RPT Realty stock opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.92 and its 200-day moving average is $13.02. RPT Realty has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $14.99.

RPT Realty ( NYSE:RPT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $56.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.80 million. RPT Realty had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that RPT Realty will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.25%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RPT Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet cut RPT Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on RPT Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

