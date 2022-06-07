Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 2,680 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 119.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,930 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Universal Health Services by 389.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 856 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UHS shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $164.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $139.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.54.

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $199,971.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UHS opened at $121.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.66 and its 200-day moving average is $133.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.23 and a 52 week high of $165.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.32). Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.01%.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to purchase up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

