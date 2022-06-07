Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases New Shares in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 3.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 117.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 123,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 102,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Amalgamated Financial alerts:

In other Amalgamated Financial news, CFO Jason Darby sold 4,317 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $90,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $276,570. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sam D. Brown sold 12,316 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $245,704.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,843.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,272 shares of company stock valued at $448,859 over the last 90 days. 2.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Amalgamated Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

AMAL opened at $21.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $657.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.65. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.48 and a twelve month high of $21.94.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $55.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.39%.

About Amalgamated Financial (Get Rating)

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.