Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its position in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 92.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,950 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTM. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,520,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,433,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,244,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in DT Midstream by 31,978.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,906,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900,183 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DT Midstream from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on DT Midstream from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.38.

DTM opened at $58.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.13. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.21 and a 12 month high of $59.36.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 36.13%. Research analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

