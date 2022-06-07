Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 92.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,950 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DTM. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,520,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,433,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,244,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in DT Midstream by 31,978.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,906,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,455,000 after buying an additional 1,900,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

DTM opened at $58.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.13. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.21 and a 12 month high of $59.36.

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). DT Midstream had a net margin of 36.13% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Research analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DTM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded DT Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DT Midstream from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on DT Midstream from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

About DT Midstream (Get Rating)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.