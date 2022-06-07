Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 17,029 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) by 90.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,029 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZTO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 78,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 52,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 19,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 466,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,301,000 after acquiring an additional 149,005 shares in the last quarter. 34.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZTO. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.90 to $39.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ZTO Express (Cayman) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.70.

NYSE:ZTO opened at $27.96 on Tuesday. ZTO Express has a 1-year low of $19.72 and a 1-year high of $34.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion and a PE ratio of 28.53.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from ZTO Express (Cayman)’s previous — dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 10,900 trucks.

