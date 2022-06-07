Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 25,439 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 97.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 25,439 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. 84.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First American Financial stock opened at $61.06 on Tuesday. First American Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $57.30 and a 12-month high of $81.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.44 and a 200 day moving average of $68.58.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.04). First American Financial had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. As a group, analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 20.54%.

FAF has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of First American Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of First American Financial from $93.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First American Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First American Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.73.

In other First American Financial news, COO Christopher Michael Leavell sold 39,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $2,337,069.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 166,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,922,978.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

