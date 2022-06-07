Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 25,439 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 97.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 25,439 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FAF. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in First American Financial by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 498,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,962,000 after acquiring an additional 228,233 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in First American Financial by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,210,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,696,000 after acquiring an additional 212,653 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First American Financial by 280.5% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 269,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,106,000 after acquiring an additional 198,885 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First American Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,504,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First American Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Get First American Financial alerts:

In related news, COO Christopher Michael Leavell sold 39,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $2,337,069.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 166,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,922,978.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial stock opened at $61.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.44 and a 200 day moving average of $68.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.21. First American Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $57.30 and a 12-month high of $81.54.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. As a group, analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.54%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FAF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of First American Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of First American Financial from $93.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $97.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.73.

About First American Financial (Get Rating)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.