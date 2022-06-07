Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 29,149 Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) by 91.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,149 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Constellium were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,096,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,621,000 after acquiring an additional 546,542 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,251,000 after acquiring an additional 829,800 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellium during the 4th quarter worth $42,733,000. Cannell & Co. grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 2,077,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,214,000 after acquiring an additional 144,400 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,187,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,272,000 after acquiring an additional 71,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CSTM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Constellium from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Constellium from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

NYSE:CSTM opened at $17.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.59. Constellium SE has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $21.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.74. Constellium had a return on equity of 100.02% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Constellium SE will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

