Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 29,149 Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) by 91.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,149 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Constellium were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Constellium by 225.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Constellium by 1,383.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Constellium during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Constellium by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Constellium during the fourth quarter worth $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

CSTM stock opened at $17.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.92. Constellium SE has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.74 and a 200-day moving average of $17.59.

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 100.02% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Constellium SE will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSTM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Constellium from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Constellium from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

