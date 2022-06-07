Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 376,769 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 98.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376,769 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NWL. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 28,342,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,998,000 after buying an additional 2,179,131 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,278,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,555,000 after buying an additional 2,218,560 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,312,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,071,000 after buying an additional 2,487,466 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,795,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,987,000 after buying an additional 135,901 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,621,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,455,000 after buying an additional 2,169,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

NWL opened at $21.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Newell Brands Inc. has a one year low of $18.67 and a one year high of $28.56.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

