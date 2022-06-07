Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 376,769 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 98.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376,769 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NWL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 18.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 45,706 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the third quarter valued at $230,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 23.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 51.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 231,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 78,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 67.8% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 79,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 32,053 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

NWL stock opened at $21.39 on Tuesday. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.67 and a fifty-two week high of $28.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.71.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.09%.

NWL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

Newell Brands Profile (Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.