SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Stock Price Down 6% After Analyst Downgrade

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6% during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $13.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. SecureWorks traded as low as $10.78 and last traded at $11.02. Approximately 1,374 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 140,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.72.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SCWX. Zacks Investment Research lowered SecureWorks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on SecureWorks from $19.50 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SecureWorks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SecureWorks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

In related news, CFO Paul Parrish purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.19 per share, with a total value of $55,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendy Thomas purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.89 per share, for a total transaction of $35,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $158,100 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 224,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 32,343 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in SecureWorks during the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in SecureWorks by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 21,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SecureWorks during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in SecureWorks by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. 11.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.87. The firm has a market cap of $892.05 million, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.00.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.90 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 10.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

SecureWorks Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCWX)

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

