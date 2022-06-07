Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 272,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,743 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of Shake Shack worth $19,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 633.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHAK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Shake Shack from $102.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Northcoast Research raised Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James raised Shake Shack from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Shake Shack from $82.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Shake Shack in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.19.

Shake Shack stock opened at $46.66 on Tuesday. Shake Shack Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.34 and a 12 month high of $111.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -89.73 and a beta of 1.47.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $203.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

