Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 631,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,080 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.50% of Shake Shack worth $45,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 814,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,788,000 after purchasing an additional 228,975 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 691,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,889,000 after purchasing an additional 92,376 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 506,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,733,000 after purchasing an additional 101,726 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 478,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 363,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,521,000 after buying an additional 18,996 shares during the period. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHAK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on Shake Shack from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Shake Shack from $102.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Shake Shack from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Shake Shack in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Shake Shack from $81.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.19.

SHAK opened at $46.66 on Tuesday. Shake Shack Inc. has a one year low of $40.34 and a one year high of $111.49. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.73 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.28.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $203.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

