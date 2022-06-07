SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,418,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256,600 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 2.35% of SilverCrest Metals worth $27,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in SilverCrest Metals by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in SilverCrest Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SilverCrest Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in SilverCrest Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in SilverCrest Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

SILV opened at $7.57 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 15.79 and a current ratio of 15.79.

SilverCrest Metals ( NYSEMKT:SILV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Analysts forecast that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

SILV has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$13.00 to C$14.15 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$15.25 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.