SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Insider Vincent P. Pangrazio Sells 500 Shares of Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,841,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

SITM opened at $219.16 on Tuesday. SiTime Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.83 and a fifty-two week high of $341.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 113.55, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $196.43 and its 200 day moving average is $223.95.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.18. SiTime had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $70.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SITM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of SiTime from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SiTime has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.83.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SITM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SiTime in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in SiTime by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in SiTime in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SiTime in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in SiTime by 14,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

