Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) Given a €31.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE – Get Rating) received a €31.00 ($33.33) price target from analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.90% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €25.00 ($26.88) price target on Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.00 ($31.18) price target on Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Monday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €25.50 ($27.42) price target on Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €38.00 ($40.86) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($37.63) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Monday.

Get Société Générale Société anonyme alerts:

Shares of GLE opened at €25.64 ($27.57) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €23.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is €27.49. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 52-week low of €41.88 ($45.03) and a 52-week high of €52.26 ($56.19).

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services to individual, business, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It offers retail banking services under the Societe Generale, Credit du Nord, and Boursorama brand names; and insurance, investor, and other financial services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.