Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY) Insider David J. B. Shearer Buys 100,000 Shares

Posted by on Jun 7th, 2022

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDYGet Rating) insider David J. B. Shearer acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of £48,000 ($60,150.38).

Speedy Hire stock opened at GBX 48 ($0.60) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 49.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 55.08. Speedy Hire Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 44 ($0.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 76.05 ($0.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.30, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of £244.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from Speedy Hire’s previous dividend of $0.75. Speedy Hire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.77%.

Speedy Hire Company Profile (Get Rating)

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, survey, lifting, rail, safety equipment and ATEX, plant, site and traffic management, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

