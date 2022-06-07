Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY) Insider David J. B. Shearer Buys 100,000 Shares

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY – Get Rating) insider David J. B. Shearer acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of £48,000 ($60,150.38).

Speedy Hire stock opened at GBX 48 ($0.60) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 49.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 55.08. Speedy Hire Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 44 ($0.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 76.05 ($0.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.30, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of £244.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from Speedy Hire’s previous dividend of $0.75. Speedy Hire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.77%.

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, survey, lifting, rail, safety equipment and ATEX, plant, site and traffic management, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

