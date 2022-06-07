Sprinklr (CXM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 30.66% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $135.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.38 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Sprinklr to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Sprinklr stock opened at $11.98 on Tuesday. Sprinklr has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.86.

Several research firms have commented on CXM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Sprinklr from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Sprinklr from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sprinklr from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.88.

In related news, CRO Luca Lazzaron sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 528,148 shares in the company, valued at $7,140,560.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 1,048,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $15,499,993.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,131,999 shares of company stock valued at $16,612,488. 43.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 23.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

