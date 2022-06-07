SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Insider Jonathan Davies Purchases 46 Shares of Stock

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Davies bought 46 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 269 ($3.37) per share, with a total value of £123.74 ($155.06).

Jonathan Davies also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 6th, Jonathan Davies purchased 54 shares of SSP Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 232 ($2.91) per share, with a total value of £125.28 ($156.99).

Shares of SSP Group stock opened at GBX 266.30 ($3.34) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.12 billion and a PE ratio of -17.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 558.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 238.57 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 249.02. SSP Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 205.20 ($2.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 340.80 ($4.27).

SSPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.76) price target on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.32) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 370 ($4.64) price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.39) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 332.86 ($4.17).

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

