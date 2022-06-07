StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NEON opened at $9.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 7.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.37. Neonode has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $12.42.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 46.65% and a negative net margin of 114.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEON. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neonode in the fourth quarter worth $564,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neonode during the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Neonode during the third quarter valued at $143,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Neonode by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Neonode during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 17.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neonode Company Profile

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for scene analysis using advanced machine learning algorithms to detect and track persons and objects in video streams for cameras and other types of imagers.

