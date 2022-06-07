Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 12.7% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $7,475,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 154,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 11,903 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the third quarter worth about $3,281,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period. 99.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Summit Hotel Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.08.

Shares of INN stock opened at $9.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.26 and a 200 day moving average of $9.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $981.72 million, a P/E ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 2.04. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $10.94.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.28). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 9.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

