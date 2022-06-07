Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Director Elysia Holt Ragusa Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) Director Elysia Holt Ragusa bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.91 per share, for a total transaction of $111,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,909.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $55.75 on Tuesday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.09 and a 1 year high of $71.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.64.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $203.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on TCBI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 157.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 17.4% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $115,000. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

