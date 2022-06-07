Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 901,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,983 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.82% of Turning Point Therapeutics worth $42,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 225.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 113,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after buying an additional 78,514 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 100,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,683,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 52,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,678,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,083,000 after buying an additional 497,071 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TPTX. Wedbush lowered Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen lowered Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $143.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen lowered Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.11.

NASDAQ:TPTX opened at $74.75 on Tuesday. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $83.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 0.84.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter. Turning Point Therapeutics’s revenue was down 98.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.73) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

