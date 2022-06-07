Tyman plc (LON:TYMN) Insider Helen Clatworthy Purchases 6,757 Shares of Stock

Tyman plc (LON:TYMN – Get Rating) insider Helen Clatworthy bought 6,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 294 ($3.68) per share, for a total transaction of £19,865.58 ($24,894.21).

Shares of LON:TYMN opened at GBX 306.50 ($3.84) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 292.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 343.20. Tyman plc has a 52 week low of GBX 252.50 ($3.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 500 ($6.27). The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. The company has a market cap of £601.48 million and a P/E ratio of 12.11.

Get Tyman alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Tyman from GBX 500 ($6.27) to GBX 420 ($5.26) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Tyman plc supplies engineered fenestration components and access solutions to the construction industry. The company designs and manufactures products that enhance the comfort, sustainability, security, safety, and aesthetics of residential homes and commercial buildings. It operates through three divisions: Tyman North America, Tyman UK & Ireland, and Tyman International.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.