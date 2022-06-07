Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.
ULTA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $466.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $469.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $468.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $456.55.
Shares of ULTA stock opened at $413.73 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $319.05 and a 1 year high of $438.63. The stock has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $396.93 and its 200-day moving average is $387.23.
In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 525.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.
