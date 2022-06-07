Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Stake Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 779,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 17,820 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.74% of Ultra Clean worth $44,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 20,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UCTT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Ultra Clean from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Ultra Clean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

In related news, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 3,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $107,529.76. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 21,006 shares in the company, valued at $638,792.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $49,815.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,923.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UCTT opened at $32.98 on Tuesday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.03 and a twelve month high of $60.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.69.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.07). Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $564.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

