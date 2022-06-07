Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 3,500 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 3,500 ($43.86) price target by HSBC in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. HSBC’s target price suggests a potential downside of 5.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ULVR. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($47.62) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($57.64) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,130 ($51.75) target price on Unilever in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,600 ($57.64) price target on Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,902.31 ($48.90).

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of ULVR stock opened at GBX 3,718 ($46.59) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of £94.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,569.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,705.46. Unilever has a 1-year low of GBX 3,267.50 ($40.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,388 ($54.99).

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.