United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.25% of United Fire Group worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 8,282 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in United Fire Group by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 5,133 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in United Fire Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,793,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,601,000 after buying an additional 19,869 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in United Fire Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Fire Group in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Eric J. Martin bought 1,000 shares of United Fire Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.33 per share, with a total value of $30,330.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,330. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Noyce sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $65,250.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,782.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Fire Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on United Fire Group from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded United Fire Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Shares of NASDAQ UFCS opened at $33.08 on Tuesday. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.85 and a 52 week high of $33.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.08.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.47. United Fire Group had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $245.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts forecast that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from United Fire Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.98%.

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

