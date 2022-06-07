Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $40.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Unum Group traded as high as $37.19 and last traded at $37.19, with a volume of 6835 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.28.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on UNM. Zacks Investment Research cut Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Unum Group from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Unum Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.89.

Get Unum Group alerts:

In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 7,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total value of $251,144.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,936.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,453 shares of company stock valued at $3,365,621. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,204,000 after acquiring an additional 836,407 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Unum Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,384,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,190,000 after buying an additional 388,508 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Unum Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,940,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,681,000 after purchasing an additional 557,474 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Unum Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,293,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,279,000 after purchasing an additional 288,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth $104,532,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.62 and its 200-day moving average is $29.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.55. Unum Group had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Unum Group’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Unum Group will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

About Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.