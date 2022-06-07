Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,280,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,455 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.95% of Urban Edge Properties worth $43,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UE. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 487,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,935,000 after purchasing an additional 24,225 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,130,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,545 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Shares of Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $18.14 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.52. Urban Edge Properties has a 1-year low of $16.61 and a 1-year high of $20.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is currently 81.01%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com raised Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.94.

About Urban Edge Properties (Get Rating)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.