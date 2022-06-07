Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Shares Down 4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) shares were down 4% on Monday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $59.00 to $49.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Victoria’s Secret & Co. traded as low as $39.38 and last traded at $39.82. Approximately 7,142 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,437,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.50.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $71.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.91.

In other news, CEO Amy Hauk sold 2,657 shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $134,550.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Sheehan sold 5,060 shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $261,146.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 10,416.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 606.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.45.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.27. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 122.62% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

