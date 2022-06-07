Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $2.60, but opened at $2.79. Wheels Up Experience shares last traded at $2.68, with a volume of 10,551 shares traded.

Specifically, Director David J. Adelman acquired 250,000 shares of Wheels Up Experience stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,210,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wheels Up Experience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Wheels Up Experience from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Wheels Up Experience from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Wheels Up Experience from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wheels Up Experience has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.56.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.53.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $325.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.04 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Wheels Up Experience Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 31.2% in the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Wheels Up Experience by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

About Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP)

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.

