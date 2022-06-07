Zacks: Brokerages Expect Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $717.78 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) will report $717.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Atlassian’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $710.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $723.10 million. Atlassian posted sales of $559.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full-year sales of $2.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Atlassian.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 56.13% and a negative net margin of 27.73%. The business had revenue of $740.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Atlassian from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on Atlassian from $500.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $414.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $375.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $190.27 on Tuesday. Atlassian has a 12-month low of $159.54 and a 12-month high of $483.13. The stock has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a PE ratio of -66.30 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $228.27 and a 200-day moving average of $290.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 34,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at $12,239,000. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 343,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,107,000 after buying an additional 8,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at $782,000. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

