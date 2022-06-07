Zacks: Brokerages Expect Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.35 Million

Analysts expect Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) to post $45.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Euroseas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $43.36 million and the highest is $47.34 million. Euroseas posted sales of $19.06 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 137.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Euroseas will report full year sales of $184.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $176.37 million to $192.52 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $234.79 million, with estimates ranging from $206.26 million to $263.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Euroseas.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The shipping company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.53. Euroseas had a return on equity of 93.37% and a net margin of 55.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Euroseas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Univest Sec assumed coverage on Euroseas in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Euroseas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.33.

Euroseas stock opened at $33.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. Euroseas has a one year low of $16.05 and a one year high of $39.17. The stock has a market cap of $245.52 million, a PE ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Euroseas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Euroseas during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Euroseas by 1,194.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Euroseas by 2,272.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,132 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Euroseas during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Euroseas during the first quarter worth about $221,000. 7.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 03, 2022, it had a fleet of 18 vessels, including 10 feeder and 8 intermediate containerships with a cargo capacity of approximately 58,871 twenty-foot equivalent unit (teu).

