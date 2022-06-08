1,032 Shares in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Bought by Wolverine Trading LLC

Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,393,000 after purchasing an additional 9,523 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 161,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,243,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 126,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,630,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,184,000 after buying an additional 27,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,104,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYK opened at $201.61 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.83. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a 12 month low of $175.59 and a 12 month high of $215.41.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

