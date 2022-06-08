10,539 Shares in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Eastern Bankshares by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Eastern Bankshares by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Eastern Bankshares by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 26,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 9,729 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $2,671,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Eastern Bankshares by 13.1% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 31,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eastern Bankshares stock opened at $19.71 on Wednesday. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.94 and a 1 year high of $22.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.57.

Eastern Bankshares ( NASDAQ:EBC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $174.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

In other Eastern Bankshares news, Director Luis Borgen sold 46,270 shares of Eastern Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $939,743.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 40,000 shares of Eastern Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $782,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,596 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,243.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

EBC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Eastern Bankshares to $23.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

