10,872 Shares in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,966,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $663,387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,070 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,235,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973,550 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 1,196.3% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,655,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296,140 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 319.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,602,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,058,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $224,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825,490 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNP. Citigroup boosted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.31.

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $32.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.91. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.10%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.98%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

